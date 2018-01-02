$1 million bond for woman charged in NC bank robbery

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) – A woman from El Salvador was charged for her role in a Thomasville bank robbery on the day after Christmas, police said.

Claudia Cornejo Torres, 22, was arrested in connection with the Wells Fargo bank robbery on Dec. 26.

Last Friday, Dec. 29, Greensboro police got a tip that Torres was acting suspiciously at Pinnacle Financial Partners on Northline Avenue, officials said. Employees thought she was surveying the bank, according to authorities.

Greensboro police responded and took Torres into custody around 4 p.m. in the bank parking lot, police said. Police also said they found a gun and clothes worn in the Wells Fargo robbery.

Thomasville police charged Torres with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She’s being held on a $1 million bond in the Davidson County Jail.

