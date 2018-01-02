16-year-old charged in Chapel Hill kidnapping and armed robbery, police say

By Published: Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was arrested Tuesday in an armed robbery and kidnapping that happened Friday evening in Chapel Hill, police said.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

The incident started around 7 p.m. Friday in the 400 Block of West Rosemary Street, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

The suspect asked the victim for a ride. Once inside the car, the suspect pulled out a silver pistol and forced the victim to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash.
The suspect then fled on foot. The victim was not hurt.

Roman Gonzalez, 16, of 605 Jones Ferry Road in Carrboro, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Gonzalez was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Carrboro and Durham for larceny of a credit card, and six counts of obtaining property under false pretense.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

He is being held at Orange County Jail under a $115,000 secured bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s