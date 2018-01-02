16-year-old charged in Chapel Hill kidnapping and armed robbery, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was arrested Tuesday in an armed robbery and kidnapping that happened Friday evening in Chapel Hill, police said.

The incident started around 7 p.m. Friday in the 400 Block of West Rosemary Street, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

The suspect asked the victim for a ride. Once inside the car, the suspect pulled out a silver pistol and forced the victim to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash.

The suspect then fled on foot. The victim was not hurt.

Roman Gonzalez, 16, of 605 Jones Ferry Road in Carrboro, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Gonzalez was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Carrboro and Durham for larceny of a credit card, and six counts of obtaining property under false pretense.

He is being held at Orange County Jail under a $115,000 secured bond.

