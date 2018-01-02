3-Degree Guarantee gives $2,400 to Mended Hearts of the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After getting 24 of 31 days correct during the December 3-Degree Guarantee, Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein presented Mended Hearts of the Triangle, Chapter 394, with a $2,400 check from CBS North Carolina and Allen Kelly & Company Heating and Air.

The guarantee benefits a new charity each month.

Each time the CBS North Carolina Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, CBS North Carolina and Allen Kelly & Company donate $100 to charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled up and presented to that month’s group.

Mended Hearts was selected as the December 2017 charity. The all-volunteer group provides counseling to patients getting ready to undergo heart procedures or surgery.

Mended Hearts volunteers are unique because they too have gone through major heart surgery. They also provide financial support for cardiac rehabilitation and scholarships to nursing students at Wake Tech.

Read more about the charity here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: