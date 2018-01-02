3 suspects used stolen guns during break in at Richard Childress’ home, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – Three men have been arrested in the Richard Childress home break-in from last month, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Niquan Victorin, Chantz Hines and Armeka Spinks on Dec. 29 in connection with robbing Childress’ home on Dec. 17. All three were arrested and charged with one count each of attempted first-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing.

EARLIER: ‘God and 2nd Amendment’: NASCAR legend Richard Childress fires shots at robbery suspects

Victorin, 20, and Hines, 18, have a Winston-Salem address. Spinks, 18, carries a Salisbury address.

All three were placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Jan. 29.

Deputies responded to an attempted burglary on Hampton Road around 10:30 on the night of Dec. 17. Three suspects were armed with guns and tried to break into the home, which was occupied.

Investigators learned that the three guns matching the description of those used in the Attempted Burglary had been reported stolen to Winston-Salem Police just days before on Dec. 15.

Investigators said Childress armed himself and fired shots at the suspects.

Grice said it does not appear that any of the suspects were injured before getting away.

Grice said due to the N.C. Castle Doctrine a person has the right to defend themselves against this type of intrusion. Childress told Grice that he felt, “the only reason he and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: