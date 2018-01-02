Power restored to most of 5,000 Lee County customers without electricity

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Around 5,400 Duke Energy and Central Electric customers in Lee County were without power Tuesday morning, according to a power outage map provided by Duke Energy and a Central Electric official.

Temperatures in Sanford hovered below 10 degrees Fahrenheit this morning, with wind chill values even lower.

The first outages were reported in the county around 6:45 a.m. Duke Energy had 3,118 customers without electricity and Central Electric had 2,346 customers without energy. By 7:34 a.m., power had been restored to all of Central Electric’s customers. An official with the company said the outage was due to “failed equipment…on our power supplier’s side.” Crews were “able to bypass the failed equipment” and restore service to the affected substation.

As for Duke Energy, all but 59 of the 3,118 customers who lost power had it restored by 7:50 a.m. By 9 a.m., only nine were without electricity in Lee County.

Duke energy serves just over 23,000 customers in Lee County, according to the company’s website.

CBS North Carolina has reached out to Duke Energy for more information but has not received a response.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: