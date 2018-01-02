7-year-old boy dies after shooting self in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say

By WIAT Staff Published:
(WIAT)

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 7-year-old Alabama boy has died after accidentally shooting himself, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says.

He was handling a gun in the bedroom when it discharged, authorities said. He was struck in what deputies determined to be a “tragic accident.”

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The incident happened in the 6400 block of William Drive in the Concord area, according to officials.

The boy was transported Monday evening to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s