7-year-old boy dies after shooting self in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 7-year-old Alabama boy has died after accidentally shooting himself, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says.

He was handling a gun in the bedroom when it discharged, authorities said. He was struck in what deputies determined to be a “tragic accident.”

The incident happened in the 6400 block of William Drive in the Concord area, according to officials.

The boy was transported Monday evening to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: