81 Wake County school buses wouldn’t start Tuesday morning, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Frigid temperatures delayed schools across central North Carolina Tuesday morning and led to issues with more than 80 buses in Wake County, said Lisa Luten with Wake County Public Schools.

Luten said that the district announced the 2-hour delay yesterday in anticipation of issues with the buses starting up after sitting idle for the entire winter break.

Luten said that 81 buses wouldn’t start this morning, but by 9 a.m. more than 70 had been fixed and were running. The remaining buses were taken out of service for repairs.

The school district has a backup fleet that was used in the cases where buses needed more repairs. The complications delayed some buses, but there were no significant issues, Luten said.

If there is another delay for Wake County schools this week, it will not be due to temperatures, Luten said.

