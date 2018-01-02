Apex Middle School closed Wed. after 24 Wake Co. schools have heating issues

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex Middle School will be closed Wednesday because of problems with the heating system, Wake County school officials said.

The school joins a list of more than 20 schools in Wake County that had heating problems on Tuesday.

Another school, Green Hope High, was forced to close at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday due to issues with the heating system.

At 11:15 a.m., the temperature was 18 degrees with a forecast high of 31 for the day.

CBS North Carolina heard from a couple of Apex middle parents Tuesday afternoon.

One of them said the school didn’t have heat and that kids told to bundle up and moved into the gym and auditorium to watch movies.

Finally, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday a parent said her son texted her and she went to pick him up.

A Green Hope parent alerted CBS North Carolina to the issues earlier in the morning.

“How can you not know that the heat in the school is not working after it’s been off for 10 days or so for winter recess, and then, knowing that there’s an issue, how do you not reach out to the parents officially and let them know what’s going on? Or at least make a responsible decision to not have school today at all?” Green Hope parent Michael Baselice said.

Wake County Schools operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to the sub-freezing temperatures.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Wake County School officials released a list of 24 schools that had some type of problems with their heating systems.

Here is the full list from school officials:

Apex Middle – Issue with water supply affected boiler unit. Impacted students were relocated to alternative learning spaces. Repairs in progress. (Pipe burst under building)

Barwell Road Elementary – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Carpenter Elementary – HVAC issues.

Cary High – One building was without sufficient heat. Three classrooms were relocated.

Carver Elementary – Intermittent issues with HVAC unit. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Cedar Fork Elementary – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Daniels Middle – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Davis Drive Middle – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

East Cary Middle – Minor HVAC issues.

East Wake Middle – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Fuquay-Varina Middle – – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Hodge Road Elementary – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Green Hope High – Significant HVAC issues. Five boiler units failed. School dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Middle Creek Elementary – Minor plumbing issues.

Mills Park Middle – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Moore Square Middle – – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Timber Drive Elementary – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Turner Creek Elementary – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

Salem Elementary- Minor HVAC issues.

Underwood Elementary- Minor HVAC issues.

Walnut Creek Elementary – Minor HVAC issues. Repairs completed by early afternoon.

West Lake Elementary – Minor HVAC issues.

White Oak Elementary – HVAC issues.

Willow Springs Elementary- Minor HVAC issues

