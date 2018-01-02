Cary’s Green Hope High closes early due to issues with heating system

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Green Hope High closing at 11:30 a.m. due to issues with heating system, the district confirmed.

At 11:15 a.m., the temperature was 18 degrees with a forecast high of 31 for the day.

A Green Hope parent alerted CBS North Carolina to the issues earlier in the morning.

“How can you not know that the heat in the school is not working after it’s been off for 10 days or so for winter recess, and then, knowing that there’s an issue, how do you not reach out to the parents officially and let them know what’s going on? Or at least make a responsible decision to not have school today at all?” Green Hope parent Michael Baselice said.

Wake County Schools operated on a 2-hour delay Tuesday due to the sub-freezing temperatures.

District officials were worried buses would have issues starting after sitting idle for two weeks.

In Cumberland County, eight to 10 classrooms at Spring Lake Middle School were without heat. School system officials said students were relocated from those rooms.

