Cold temperatures today, snow tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The new year is starting off with the coldest air of the season, but it’s also starting with the chance of snow in the forecast this Wednesday.

Monday morning’s low temperatures was 13, which was the coldest temperature we’ve seen since last January and it’s still cold this morning as folks head back to work and school. Many schools have delayed the start of school by two hours Tuesday morning because of the cold temperatures. The wind chill advisory expires at 9:00am, when most wind chills should be above 10 degrees.

Temperatures will struggle to reach freezing this afternoon despite abundant sunshine, but it’s the talk of snow creating most of the excitement this week. Clouds will return Wednesday and as an area of low pressure moves up the east coast with moisture, it could mean snow for central North Carolina. The timing of snow falling will be Wednesday afternoon and evening. While it’s still too early to talk about exact totals, most of the snow will fall along and near the I-95 corridor and might be about an inch or two — however, the gradient from no snow to a mix to something higher than an inch will be very tight. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect along and east of I-95 from midday Wednesday through early Thursday morning. The timing of the snow could create some problems for the Wednesday evening commute.

Temperatures will stay well below normal later this week; highs will be around 30 degrees Thursday through Saturday, and several nights will drop back into the teens for lows. There are signs that by the beginning of the next week, some milder air will be moving back in over the southeastern United States, but even that might not last long.

Tuesday will be sunny and cold. The high will be 31.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance snow east of the Triangle in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 36; after the morning low of 16. The snow chance will be 60% along and east of I-95.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and colder again. The high will be 32; after a morning low of 20.

Friday will be sunny and colder. The high will be 30; after a morning low of 14.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and continued cold. The high will be 28; after a morning low of 11.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and not quite as cold. The high will be 38; after a morning low of 14.

Monday will bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers late in the day, but slightly warmer temperatures. The high will be 47; after a morning low of 26. The shower chance will be 30 percent.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9