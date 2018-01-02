Delta offering refunds, waiving fees out of RDU ahead of winter weather

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Delta Airlines is offering refunds and waiving fees for certain flights out of RDU International due to forecast wintry weather on Jan. 3 and 4 .

The Airline said if your flight is canceled or delayed more than 90 mins on those dates, you are entitled to the unused portion of your ticket.

Ticketholders may make a one-time change to their flight without a fee even if their flights are not canceled, Delta said. Those flight must be scheduled to travel to, from, or through the following destination(s) on Delta, Delta Connection®, or Delta-coded flights.

When rescheduled travel occurs beyond Jan. 7, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply.

Final travel must be completed one year from date of original issue.

If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance.

Applicable change fee and fare difference will apply for new travel dates. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity.

Airports affected by Delta’s announcement:

Augusta, GA (AGS)

Brunswick, GA (BQK)

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Columbia, SC (CAE)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Gainesville, FL (GNV)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Raleigh – Durham, NC (RDU)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Tallahassee, FL (TLH)

Valdosta, GA (VLD)

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

