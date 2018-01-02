Deputies search for murder suspect in case of NC man found shot on dirt road

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies are looking for a suspect they said killed a man whose body was found on Christmas Eve.

Jayquwan Lamar Newmones, 23, has been charged with an open count of murder, plus robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on December 24 the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call saying a driver found a body on a dirt road off of Beech Ridge Road near Belhaven in rural eastern North Carolina.

After further investigation, authorities determined it was the body of Timothy Moore.

Preliminary findings show Moore was shot, but an autopsy is being performed Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.

Deputies processed the scene for over seven hours, and investigators recovered over thirty pieces of physical evidence believed to be associated with the crime.

They also spoke with Moore’s friends, family and others.

The Beaufort County Crime Stoppers Board has approved a $1,000.00 reward for any information leading to Newsome’s location and arrest.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jayquwan Lamar Newmones is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

