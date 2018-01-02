Deputies search for murder suspect in case of NC man found shot on dirt road

By Published:
Timothy Moore, the victim, left, and Jayquwan Lamar Newmones, the suspect, right (WNCT)

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies are looking for a suspect they said killed a man whose body was found on Christmas Eve.

Jayquwan Lamar Newmones, 23, has been charged with an open count of murder, plus robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on December 24 the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call saying a driver found a body on a dirt road off of Beech Ridge Road near Belhaven in rural eastern North Carolina.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

After further investigation, authorities determined it was the body of Timothy Moore.

Preliminary findings show Moore was shot, but an autopsy is being performed Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.

CLICK HERE TO SEE NC MUGSHOTS.

Deputies processed the scene for over seven hours, and investigators recovered over thirty pieces of physical evidence believed to be associated with the crime.

They also spoke with Moore’s friends, family and others.

The Beaufort County Crime Stoppers Board has approved a $1,000.00 reward for any information leading to Newsome’s location and arrest.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jayquwan Lamar Newmones is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s