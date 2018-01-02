Durham community group holding peace vigils throughout the week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — All this week, Bull City United will hold peace vigils in Durham neighborhoods that have been plagued by gun violence, in an effort to make to bring change.

Durham police say homicides dropped by 50 percent between 2016 and 2017. However, activists say even one homicide is too many for the city.

This week, the group Bull City United will celebrate the week of peace. Every day this week, the group with organize peace vigils in communities which have dealt with violence.

Monday, in 20-degree temperatures, neighbors from the West End community in Durham came out of their homes and gathered in the street for an important cause.

“This gun violence got to stop,” said BJ Smith.

Smith is a member of the West End community. He led the vigil in the neighborhood.

For many in the West End community, they have experienced the loss of a loved one due to gun violence.

“Back then it was good, you could come outside and stay outside without anyone shooting,” said Yayita Brooks.

Brooks grew up in the West End community. She and other people she grew up with, like Smith, are now working to make this neighborhood safe again for the next generation.

“Growing up in the inner city of Durham is a rough time, especially if you have no resources, no safe streets to play,” said David Johnson.

Johnson works with Bull City United, the group which organized Monday’s vigil, but he says not too long ago he and other members of the group were part of the problem in Durham.

“I used to run the streets doing all kinds of nonsense. Now, it’s a whole different story,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he and the rest of Bull City United are changing their story by trying to change the story of many Durham neighborhoods.

The West End community is the first of eight communities Bull City United is holding vigils in during this next week.

The goal of these vigils is to mourn the loss of life which has occurred in Durham, as well as pledge to live non-violently in 2018.

A full list of the communities Bull City United will visit this week can be found here.