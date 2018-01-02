Durham County floats plan requiring notification about gatherings of 50+ people

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Talks are happening in Durham about a plan requiring people to notify officials if more than 50 people are planning to gather and protest for any reason.

That proposal is now in front of county commissioners, but not everyone is on the same page with the idea.

A spontaneous protest caught the city of Durham off-guard last summer after rumors of a KKK march quickly spread around town.

Now, a new proposal could require any protest organizer to notify Durham county’s public safety department with a 48-hour notice before demonstrating.

“The requirement for 48-hour notification will definitely prohibit almost spontaneous protests,” said Durham County Commissioner Heidi Carter.

The department says it wants to make sure resources are available when any protests happen.

Carter doesn’t see how this revision would make a difference.

“The notification part, I really am concerned that it’s going to put a gag on legitimate protests and I wouldn’t support that,” she said.

Jodi Miller, the general manager of the Durham County Public Safety Department, assured the board that when filling out the application form online, it’s not an approval or a denied process.

“All we want to do is try to make sure that people are safe,” said Lowell Siler, the county’s attorney, who was also presenting the plan with Miller.

“We would be remised if we did not have a notification policy,” said Commissioner Ellen Reckhow.

When hundreds of people met at the old Durham County Courthouse to protest in August, Reckhow says it disrupted the livelihoods of many.

“Trials are scheduled, business is supposed to get transacted and we have a duty to assure that people have proper entry into that building,” Reckhow said.

The public safety department plans to make more revisions to the proposal after getting input from commissioners.

The department did not seek input from the community.

