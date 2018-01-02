Elderly woman killed in New Year’s Day Harnett County head-on crash

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly female passenger was killed in a head-on crash on New Year’s Day near Dunn, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision just before 4 p.m. on North Carolina Highway 27 east near Hodges Chapel Road Monday. According to officials, the crash occurred after a 2011 Chevrolet car heading west and driven by Jennifer Price Farmer, 42, of Wilson, crossed a double yellow center line and slammed into a 2017 Buick SUV that was traveling east on N.C. 27.

Officials said that Farmer’s car ended up on the shoulder of the highway and the SUV came to a rest in the roadway. The right rear passenger of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified her as 79-year-old Margie Davis Turbeville, of Cameron.

Farmer was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to WakeMed.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was crossing the center line and impairment.

Charges against Farmer are pending.

