Man dies from overdose, Sanford woman dumps body on side of road, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Sanford woman is accused of dumping the body of a man on the side of the road after he died from an overdose, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Destiny Nicole Helms, 20, of Sanford drove to a friend’s house and said Corey Michael Clark, 27, overdosed in her car. The friend told Helms to take Clark to the hospital but investigators said that never happened.

On Saturday around midnight, the body of Clark was found on Kelly Drive near Pumping Station Road – which is a short distance from the friend’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

Helms was charged with concealment of death. She’s being held under a $75,000 secured bond.

