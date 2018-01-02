Massive fire underway at Nash County funeral home

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Flames shot high into the sky when a funeral home caught fire Tuesday night in Nash County.

The blaze was reported around 6:15 p.m. at the Richardson Funeral Home at 204 N. Alston St. in Nashville, according to Nash County officials.

Photos from CBS North Carolina viewers showed at least one ladder truck on the scene. Two fire departments are assisting the Nashville Fire Department.

Nashville police and Nash County Sheriff’s deputies are blocking the street and directing traffic in the area.

Fire officials said they plan to be on the scene all night.

There is no word about a possible cause. No injuries have been reported.

