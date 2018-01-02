Mended Hearts gets patients ready for heart surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States and because of that, there are a lot of heart procedures and surgeries every day.

Mended Hearts is a volunteer group that tries to make those procedures easier to handle and they are the WNCN 3 Degree Guarantee charity for the month of December.

The unique thing about Mended Hearts is in order to become a volunteer with them, you have to have had a heart procedure or surgery. Working with doctors and nurses and local hospitals, the Mended Hearts volunteer can then comfort the patient before their heart procedure and make the entire process easier.

Monique Rogers has dealt with heart ailments, procedures and surgeries her entire life due to congestive heart failure, which makes her the perfect volunteer for Mended Hearts of the Triangle.

“I almost feel like I can volunteer because I’ve had everything, I’ve done the beta blockers, I’ve done this, I’ve done that, so I can really relate to a lot of the people that are here,” Rogers says.

Hazel Covington has been a nurse for nearly 30 years and coordinates volunteers at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh. She talks about the benefits of having that person lying in that bed seeing that individual coming in who’s already been through it, it can be like a stress reliever.

Not only do the patients appreciate the information, companionship and comfort that comes from a Mended Hearts volunteer, but there is also scientific proof that it helps, says cardiologist Dr. Kevin Campbell.

“There’s data out there that shows this type of counseling can actually improve outcomes, I think you go into the surgery more prepared from an emotional standpoint ready to recover and do what it takes to rehab,” Dr. Campbell says.

Mended Hearts of the Triangle also provides financial support for cardiac rehab for those who can’t afford it and will be offering three Wake Tech nursing students scholarships in 2018.

There are about 35 volunteers in the Triangle chapter of Mended Hearts. If you would like to learn more about Mended Hearts of the Triangle and how you can donate, volunteer or take advantage of their services, visit their website here.

