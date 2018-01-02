NC man killed his mom and another man in New Year’s Day shooting, police say

By Published: Updated:

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Authorities say a man has been accused in the shooting deaths of his mother and another man in a North Carolina beach town.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

A news release from the North Topsail Beach Police Department says 28-year-old McKinsey Ray Britton was arrested Monday. The statement says officers responding to a 911 call at a home near N.C. Highway 210 were met by Britton, and that he told them he had shot two people inside the home.

Officers found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home.

The victims were identified as 56-year-old Connie Britton and 71-year-old Dowell Gray.

It’s unclear if Britton has a lawyer. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s