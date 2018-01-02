NC shoplifting suspect shot, killed by police officer, officials say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville police officer shot and killed a shoplifting suspect Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The officer was off-duty and shopping at Academy Sports when he was told of a man who was shoplifting, police said.

The officer confronted the man outside the store and showed his police credentials.

Police said the man then tried to attack the officer with a knife.

The officer then drew his gun and shot and killed the man, who died at the scene.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman has requested the State Bureau of Investigation conduct the primary investigation into the shooting.

Greenville Police will also be conducting an internal investigation, per protocol in officer-involved shootings.

The suspect is a 35-year-old male.

Police said the names of both the suspect and the officer will be released at a later time.

