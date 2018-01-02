Woman and man injured in Durham double shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to the hospital after they were shot outside along Old Fayetteville Street in Durham Tuesday night, police said.

Durham police said they got the call just before 9:15 p.m. to respond to the 600 block of Old Fayetteville Street.

Police arrived at the scene and found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A 35-year-old female and a 39-year-old male were the victims, according to police.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

