Police investigating after infant shot in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon incident where police say a baby was shot in west Charlotte.

The shooting took place in Arbor Glen apartments near Romare Bearden Drive around 3:30 p.m. where a 4-month-old baby boy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the ankle.

Police say the mother of the child was walking to her apartment with the baby when an unknown suspect fired a gun from an unknown direction.

The bullet struck the baby and went through his ankle and grazed the mother. The mother also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say it does not appear that the victims were apparent targets and there is no one currently in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

