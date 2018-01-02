Raleigh City Council expected to vote today on body cameras for police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh City Council is expected to vote today on body cameras for police.

The vote comes after several public hearings and lots of discussion.

The council has been talking about implementing body cameras for about a year and a half and today they’re expected to move one step closer to equipping officers with the cameras.

Officials want to spend $5.2 million on the cameras, including $1.2 million in grant money. That would allow 600 police officers to wear body cameras.

The calls for body cameras in Raleigh grew louder in February 2016 after a police officer shot and killed 24-year-old Akiel Denkins. An officer said Denkins pulled out a gun during a chase, but witnesses claimed Denkins was shot as he ran away.

Under the proposed policy, officers would be allowed to view the footage before filing an incident report and it includes language that lets the city refuse to release body camera footage under certain circumstances.

Raleigh City Council is expected to meet around 1 p.m. to vote on the proposal.