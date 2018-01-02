Registered NC sex offender had ‘pornographic’ images, deputies say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A registered sex offender in Iredell County is facing charges after authorities said he had pornographic images, deputies say.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Kevin Anthony Foster had several pornographic images on his electronic devices. Deputies arrested Foster on Nov. 29 for a probation violation, and he was given a $100,000 secured bond.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies continued to investigate the electronic devices and Foster was additionally charged with two felony counts of failing to inform of new changes to online identifiers. He was given no bond on those charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say Foster was convicted in 2013 of felony indecent liberties with a child. He was placed on 36 months supervised probation after serving jail time and was placed on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, according to deputies.

While on the registry, Foster is not allowed to have “pornographic material of any kind,” deputies said.

Deputies released this statement Tuesday:

“There is no evidence at this time to show he possessed child pornography although he did possess images which were in violation of the special conditions for Registered Sex Offenders.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: