School closings, delays and early releases for Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a Winter Weather Advisory is issued for part of central North Carolina for snow possibly starting on Wednesday, some schools have decided to start later or end their day sooner than normal.

Cumberland County Schools — will release students two hours early Wednesday afternoon

Johnston County Schools — will operate on on early dismissal schedule

Northampton County Schools — releasing students at noon Wednesday

Warren County Schools — will operate on two-hour delay on Wednesday

Wayne County Schools — Traditional & Goldsboro High will have a three-hour early release Wednesday

Wayne Early/Middle College High and Wayne School of Engineering — closed on Wednesday

