Teen girl and mom die in Tenn. house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother and her teen daughter were killed in a Clarksville house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started about 7:20 am at a home in the 200 block of Mills Drive.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view more photos

Firefighters said that when they arrived flames were shooting out of the home. The two women were found inside.

Family members identified the victims as Francine Jackson and her 18-year-old daughter, Latasha.

“It’s hard on the family right now because no one ever expects this,” Lucius Jackson said.

Lucius Jackson said his wife and daughter were kind and always wanted to help others.

“They would do anything for anyone. They would help anyone in any way they could,” he said. “They were church-going, God-fearing people.”

Firefighters believe the fire started in the home’s living room. Investigators said there were small heaters on inside the house at the time, though an exact cause has not been determined.

A third person inside the home was able to escape.

“One of the people that was asleep on the couch actually woke up by smoke,” said Clarksville Fire Marshal Ricky Cumberland. “She got out and tried to assist with the others, but simply couldn’t get through the smoke.”

Investigators told WKRN they found a smoke detector in the hallway, but they don’t know at this time whether it was working.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: