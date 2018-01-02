VIDEO: Bobcat plucked from under bridge after surviving the ocean and car crash

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple central Florida agencies were able to help a stranded bobcat return home to the wild.

The Wildlife Center of Venice and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office caught the entire rescue on camera.

Officials say they believe the bobcat was clipped by a car and fell into the water. The little guy managed to make his way out of the ocean but ended up stranded on a structure under a bridge in Venice.

As you can see, that’s when the rescue crew stepped in.

Officials say the bobcat’s injuries were minor and he was able to be released back into the wilderness.

In the video above you can see the entire rescue and watch as the little bobcat return home.

