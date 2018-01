PANAMA CITY, FL (WCMH) — An incredible Coast Guard rescue was caught on video Saturday in Panama City, Florida.

Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man whose vehicle went into the water.

The crew members had to break a car window to rescue the man from the vehicle.

Video shows Coast Guard members pulling the man from the sinking car, before whisking him away for treatment.

The condition of the man was not known.

