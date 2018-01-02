What’s the best way to get your iPhone battery replaced for $29?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With several lawsuits pending and Apple scrambling to try and make things right for customers who have an iPhone that have been slowed by their software updates on phones with degraded batteries, a lot of consumers are looking to replace those batteries.

But what’s the best way to do that?

First you need to see if your battery has an issue.

Siri won’t tell you if you battery needs to be replaced, only how much power is remaining on the current charge.

But chances are if you’re an observant user, you’ll notice out that your phone won’t hold a charge like it used to.

Degrading Lithium–Ion batteries in devices like the iPhone 6 were causing the phone to crash while it tried to keep up with the power demands.

Here is a link to Apple’s explanation.

Because of the problem, Apple issued a software update slowing down the way the battery sent power to the processor, which controls apps and other functions.

That slowed down the way those affected phones worked.

Apple said it was for the good of the phone, but the throttling caused a huge outcry and spawned a number of class action suits.

“Should a $1,000 smartphone have this sort of issue 12, 16, 18 or 24 months after it’s shipped? It’s disappointing,” said Geekbench developer John Poole, who discovered the throttling when he tested iPhones.

So, how can you tell if your iPhone battery needs replacement?

There are apps available that will help. They will show your battery’s capacity as well as several other parameters depending on the app you download.

If one of those apps shows a bad battery, you need to decide if you’ll replace it.

As lawsuits over the battery situation grew, Apple slashed battery replacement costs from $79 to $29 and it’s moved up the start of its replacement program.

Instead of waiting till the end of the month, Apple is offering the replacement program now.

You don’t want to buy a battery online and then try and change it yourself. It’s not a good idea and if you mess with the inside of your phone, you don’t know what kind of damage you might do to it.

You can use this link to Apple support to schedule battery replacement:

You can schedule a call with Apple customer service on that page, or just call Apple directly at (800) MY–APPLE

.

The replacement deal involves the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

If you want to take advantage of the $29 battery offer — you have to go to an Apple store, or an Apple authorized retailer to get that price.

A third party repair shop can also change out the battery, but you many end up paying more for that replacement than $29 dollars and, if you go that way, be prepared for Apple to say you’ve voided the warranty.

If your warranty is closer to expiring, you’ll have to decide if that’s something you want to do.

The battery replacement deal runs till the end of 2018.

Apple also says sometime this year it’ll issue another software update that’ll include new features to give you detailed info on the your iPhone’s battery life and capacity.