68-year-old man killed in Spring Lake head-on collision

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 68-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on Lillington Highway in Spring Lake Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.

George L. Caceres was driving a vehicle when it hit head-on with another vehicle in the 1300 Block of Lillington Highway just before 2 p.m., police said.

Caceres died at the scene while the other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-7167 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).



