Cumberland County residents prepare for snow

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County may see upwards of three inches of snow on Wednesday, and some shoppers are getting an early start on stocking up on groceries.

Tuesday night at the Carlie C’s IGA in Fayetteville, the aisles were pretty empty of shoppers, but the manager said this is the calm before the storm.

“Once it starts snowing, it gets crazy in here,” said Jesse Johnson.

Johnson is the grocery manager at Carlie C’S IGA. He says he’s expecting the groceries to fly off the shelves the second the first snowflake falls.

Some shoppers felt the same way.

“There will be no cereal, no bread, no milk, no water, no nothing; everything will be gone. Shelves will be empty,” said Tenesia Jackson.

Tenesia Jackson and her daughter, Jazzmen, say they wanted to get an early start on groceries before any winter weather hit Fayetteville.

Jackson says after past experiences, she would rather be safe than sorry.

“A lot of people don’t believe it’s {snow} coming, but when {Hurricane} Matthew came we didn’t’ believe it,” she said. “Then we had to catch boats out of the neighborhood.”

Johnson, the manager of the grocery store, says the store saw a few shoppers, like Jackson, getting an early start on groceries in preparation for the storm.

He says they will get one more shipment of groceries in early Wednesday, but they don’t get another shipment again until Friday. He says once they’re out of groceries, they’re out.

“Get here as early as you can,” he said.