NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Workers on Wednesday discovered a body in a creek along U.S. Highway 64 in Nash County, deputies said.

Deputies had responded to the scene Wednesday evening and were awaiting the arrival of the medical examiner. The body was found in Stony Creek where Womble Road crosses U.S. 64.

The body was that of a man, deputies said, but his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

