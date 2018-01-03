Driver killed when vehicle plows into utility pole, Fayetteville police confirm

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Fillyaw Road near Dandridge Drive Wednesday afternoon, Fayetteville police confirmed.

The vehicle was traveling east on Fillyaw Road when it ran off the road and hit a utility pole before overturning.

The driver of the vehicle died and a female passenger was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The identities of the driver and passenger were not immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.



