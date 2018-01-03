Estimated snow totals for Wednesday’s storm

By Published: Updated:



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here’s a look at the estimated snow totals as of noon Wednesday.

The winter weather event is forecast to begin Wednesday afternoon along the Interstate 95 corridor and east in North Carolina.

Snow showers will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through the predawn hours on Thursday.

The heaviest snow will likely fall Wednesday between 9 p.m. and midnight before gradually tapering off overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Warren, Franklin, Wake, Harnett, Cumberland and Hoke counties. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Edgecombe, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties.

See the full winter weather forecast

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s