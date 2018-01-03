Estimated snow totals for Wednesday’s storm





RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here’s a look at the estimated snow totals as of noon Wednesday.

The winter weather event is forecast to begin Wednesday afternoon along the Interstate 95 corridor and east in North Carolina.

Snow showers will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through the predawn hours on Thursday.

The heaviest snow will likely fall Wednesday between 9 p.m. and midnight before gradually tapering off overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Warren, Franklin, Wake, Harnett, Cumberland and Hoke counties. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Edgecombe, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties.

