RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Citing “deteriorating road conditions” from the snowstorm hitting raleigh, GoTriangle has suspended bus service through GoTriangle and GoDurham.

Most routes will be down until at least 8 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

The WRX, KRX, ZWX, FRX and 102 routes are expected to operate on schedule.

Customers should check godurhamtransit.org or call 919-785-RIDE for updates before heading to bus stops.

