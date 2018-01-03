Man gets 1 year in jail after pit bulls maul woman to death

ARJAY, Ky. (WATE/WNCN) — The man whose pit bulls mauled a Kentucky woman to death on Christmas Eve will spend a year in jail after pleading guilty to harboring a vicious animal.

Johnny Dale Lankford was already in custody on other charges when the dogs killed Lorraine Brock Saylor, 66, authorities said.

EARLIER: ‘I hold you responsible,’ husband of wife slain in pit bull attack tells dogs’ owner

Saylor had gone outside to feed cats, but when she was gone longer than usual, her husband went to check on her, according to authorities. The husband, John Saylor, was also attacked by the dogs when he went outside, but managed to get back inside, grab a gun and return outside, deputies said.

Saylor wounded one dog, which ran off, then found his wife lying dead, according to officials. The two had been married 38 years. He then shot and killed the other dog, deputies said.

The wounded dog later returned to the scene and was euthanized by authorities.

In an interview after his release from the hospital, Saylor said he held Lankford responsible for his wife’s dea

