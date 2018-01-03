Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe

By Published:
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left. Manafort, said during the presidential race that he was willing to provide “private briefings” for a Russian billionaire the U.S. government considers close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. That’s according to a July 2016 email exchange Manafort wrote to a former employee of his political consulting firm about offering to brief Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

Manafort’s lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesman for Mueller’s office declined to comment.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s