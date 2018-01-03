Nash County funeral home destroyed in fire had just turned 100 years old

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A massive fire tore through a Nash County business Tuesday, just one day after the business celebrated its 100th anniversary.

The Richardson Funeral Home on N. Alston Avenue caught fire Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.

The three-alarm fire caused the roof and multiple ceilings to collapse. It took more than five hours for nearly 50 firefighters with four fire departments to put out the inferno.

CBS North Carolina spoke with Nashville fire officials who said several factors, including the age of the 100-year-old building, played a role in the challenges they faced.

“What it is — is, as wood gets older it dries out more and it just makes it where the fire has more fuel to take off and burn,” explained Battalion Chief Chris Joyner with the Nashville Fire Department. “Cold was a factor. We had DOT come out and had to spread salt out here because it was so slick that we couldn’t get grip out here on the road and walk around.”

Joyner said there was no activity at the funeral home during the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation by both the Nash County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Nashville Fire & Rescue Department.

