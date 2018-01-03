NC man accused of robbing man of $5 at gunpoint

Revolver (Pixabay)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is accused of robbing another man of $5 at gunpoint.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports 21-year-old Tristin Marquese Maewether was arrested Dec. 29 in connection with the Nov. 26 incident.

According to arrest warrants, Maewether is charged with conspiring with another man to commit robbery and breaking into an Asheville apartment with the intent to terrorize an occupant. He is accused of threatening to use a revolver while taking the $5 from the victim, leading to a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge. Warrants say he’s also charged with assault and battery for punching the victim in the face.

Maewether is also charged with resisting a public officer for attempting to evade arresting officers and simple possession of marijuana.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

