Pittsboro woman racked up $4,200 in debt in elderly woman’s name, authorities say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pittsboro woman working as an assisted living caretaker is facing multiple felonies after she used a resident’s credit card to purchase thousands of dollars worth of goods, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Monica Marie Gunter, 37, is facing charges of exploitation of elder trust, identity theft, financial card fraud, obtaining property by false pretense, and financial card theft.

According to authorities, Gunter stole the credit card from the victim’s belongings while working in the same assisted living facility as the victim. Gunter is accused of using the card multiple times in retail stores and racking up more than $4,200 in debt in the elderly woman’s name.

When interviewed by investigators, Gunter told them she had permission to use the card, but the claim was later found to be a lie.

Gunter was caught after a report was filed on behalf of the victim on Dec. 4, 2017, after the victim noticed bank statements showing unauthorized charges, authorities said. Investigators checked surveillance footage from where the card was used and were able to identify Gunter as the suspect.

Gunter was arrested and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on Jan. 22.

