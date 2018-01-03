Road crews preparing for winter weather across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Department of Transportation crews have been busy treating the roads for potential ice and snow in central North Carolina.

Officials are unsure how well the road treatments will work because of the below-freezing temperatures.

The NCDOT said they can put their brine mix down up to 48 hours before the wintry precipitation begins. They will continue putting more down today.

The NCDOT has nearly 600 employees operating 176 trucks and more than 111,000 gallons of brine ready.

Crews started brining major highways and interstates, as well as bridges and overpasses, Tuesday afternoon.

NCDOT officials said they don’t usually get to secondary roads in Wake County because there are more than 5,000 miles just in the county.

Officials said we won’t see a lot of snow, but there’s potential for ice.

“Salt will not work when it gets cold like this. This is not going to go away fast, even if it’s just a little bit of ice, because there’s only going to be a short window during the day for us to get to it, and then as soon as it gets dark drops down again, whatever’s out there that’s still wet is going to freeze hard as a rock,” said the NCDOT’s Steve Abbott.

Crews have been focusing on the south and southeastern parts of Wake County and crews are monitoring the weather.