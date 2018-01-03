School closings for Thursday

By Published: Updated:
Snow covered the roads in Hoke County on Wednesday evening. Officials said schools there would be closed Thursday. (Sheena Elzie/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With snow moving into central North Carolina, some schools have already decided to stay closed on Thursday.

Apex Middle School — closed Thursday because of heating issues

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools — closed Thursday for students, optional teacher workday

Cumberland County schools — closed Thursday

Harnett County schools – closed Thursday

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Hoke County schools — closed Thursday

Johnston County schools — closed Thursday

Lee County schools — closed Thursday

Moore County schools — closed Thursday

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools — closed Thursday

Orange County schools — closed Thursday for students, three-hour delay for staff

Sampson County schools — closed Thursday

Southside Christian School — closed Thursday

Wayne County schools — closed Thursday

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s