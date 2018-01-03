School closings for Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With snow moving into central North Carolina, some schools have already decided to stay closed on Thursday.

Apex Middle School — closed Thursday because of heating issues

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools — closed Thursday for students, optional teacher workday

Cumberland County schools — closed Thursday

Harnett County schools – closed Thursday

Hoke County schools — closed Thursday

Johnston County schools — closed Thursday

Lee County schools — closed Thursday

Moore County schools — closed Thursday

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools — closed Thursday

Orange County schools — closed Thursday for students, three-hour delay for staff

Sampson County schools — closed Thursday

Southside Christian School — closed Thursday

Wayne County schools — closed Thursday

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: