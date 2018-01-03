School closings for Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With snow moving into central North Carolina, some schools have already decided to stay closed on Thursday.
Apex Middle School — closed Thursday because of heating issues
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools — closed Thursday for students, optional teacher workday
Cumberland County schools — closed Thursday
Harnett County schools – closed Thursday
Hoke County schools — closed Thursday
Johnston County schools — closed Thursday
Lee County schools — closed Thursday
Moore County schools — closed Thursday
Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools — closed Thursday
Orange County schools — closed Thursday for students, three-hour delay for staff
Sampson County schools — closed Thursday
Southside Christian School — closed Thursday
Wayne County schools — closed Thursday
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: