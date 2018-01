DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire Wednesday at an unused building in Durham, officials confirmed.

The building, located at 5304 Groucho Lane near Highway 70, was once the Sea to Shore Seafood restaurant.

Black smoke pouring from the fire could be seen for miles. A CBS North Carolina crew reported seeing the smoke from 10 miles away.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood asked citizens to avoid the area.



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: