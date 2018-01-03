Snow on the way to central NC!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a cold but dry start to 2018, a coastal low-pressure system will bring some accumulating snow to parts of central and eastern North Carolina late today and tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Warren, Franklin, Wake, Harnett, Cumberland and Hoke counties, where up to 1″ of snow could add up. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Edgecombe, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties. In these counties, up to 3″ of accumulating snow will be possible, mainly along and east of I-95.

Snow showers will begin late this afternoon and continue through the predawn hours on Thursday. The heaviest snow will likely fall between 9 p.m. and midnight before gradually tapering off overnight.

There will be a sharp snowfall gradient with this storm system. The farther west you live, the less snow you will see. Areas west of Highway 1 will likely see nothing or just a few flurries, while areas along and east of Highway 1 could see some very light accumulations of up to 1″. Closer to the coast of North Carolina and well to the east of I-95, upwards of 3″ of snow will be possible.

Since temperatures have been below freezing for many areas since Sunday, the ground and roads will be cold enough for snow to stick. Expect slippery roads and some tricky travel, especially late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will stay well below normal later this week with highs only in the low 30s through Saturday and overnight lows in the teens. Some slightly warmer temperatures will move in by the end of the weekend with highs on Sunday topping out in the mid 30s. Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with highs near 50 and a chance of a few rain showers.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, mainly south and east of the Triangle in the evening and overnight. The high will be 35. Winds will be light out of the north. The snow chance will be 60 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be 32, after a morning low of 20.

Friday will be sunny and colder. The high will be 30, after a morning low of 14.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and continued cold. The high will be 30, after a morning low of 11.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and a touch warmer. The high will be 36, after a morning low of 14.

Monday will bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers late in the day, but slightly warmer temperatures. The high will be 51, after a morning low of 26. The rain chance will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. The high will be 50, after a morning low of 39. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9