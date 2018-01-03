Some Nash County residents stocking up on groceries ahead of snow

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With Nash County forecasted to get as much as 3 inches of snowfall, local residents who spoke with CBS North Carolina say they are preparing for the inclement weather.

Those we spoke to say the winter weather coming their way will most likely mean school and business closures and even poor road conditions.

It’s the reason some residents are being proactive by shopping for food and necessary items before the storm.

Claudia Hadley, of Nash County, said she’s worried about the forecast.

“Mostly, it’s just are we going to have power and mostly, I just want to make sure we have food that will match up to that and of course the roads. If you have to get out then you want it to be safe for everybody,” she said.

Fred Hall, of Spring Hope, had a similar thought process before deciding to go out and grab some groceries.

“It seems like everything shuts down with just a little trace or a big thing, but that’s just the nature of everything here in this particular part of the country,” he said. “It doesn’t take much to shut everything down.”