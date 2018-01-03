VIDEO: Gas station clerk shot 5 times during robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A gas station clerk is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a robbery. It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Phillips 66 on Madison Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The whole incident was caught on camera.

Video showed a man dressed in a black sweatshirt and black ski mask rush into the store. He demanded money and held a gun to the clerk for several minutes. He can be seen digging through the cash register and stuffing money in his pockets before leading the clerk to a back room and firing at him.

The clerk was eventually able to make it out of the gas station and go to a nearby apartment to call for help.

The manager at the gas station said they have been robbed before by a suspect with a similar description, but he said this incident was unlike anything he’s ever seen before.

“This time he took the money and then still shot the guy. The guy didn’t deny him or anything, he was like ‘here man take whatever you want,’ but he still shot the guy… he is just taking his time. He is just walking around just like he is not scared of anything,” said Mike Singh, the manager.

Thankfully the clerk is expected to survive. The manager said he is now looking into bulletproof glass to protect his employees and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

If you have any information about this case call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.