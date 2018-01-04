2 killed after vehicle slides off road, crashes over bridge rail into Moore County creek

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were killed Wednesday night when their vehicle ran off the road, flipped over a bridge rail and landed in a creek about five miles west of Carthage, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a crash around 10 p.m. on Dowd Road near Carthage. Upon arrival, authorities found a vehicle flipped over in a creek with its top submerged in the water.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle ran off the road to the left and overturned over a bridge rail, landing on its roof in a creek.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle died at the scene, officials said.

The two men killed have been identified as Michael Alexander Wilson, 57, and Jerry David Wilson, 73, both of Bear Creek. Michael Wilson was driving the vehicle.

Authorities said alcohol is not believed to be a factor and both men were wearing seat belts. Moore County was hit hard by the snow storm on Wednesday. Carthage received 5.5 inches of snow.

Officials did not say if the crash was weather-related.

The investigation is ongoing.