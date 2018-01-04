2nd arrest made in robbery, shooting near Wake Forest Road and I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police have arrested a second person in a Dec. 21 robbery and shooting that occurred near the intersection of Wake Forest Road and Interstate 440.

Darnell Deon Dotson, 27, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the incident.

The shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. on Wake Towne Drive, beside a new luxury apartment building and a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Angelo Dionte Moody, of Garner was arrested and charged in connection with the same robbery. He is accused of stealing $400 in cash, an iPhone 7, and a Merge Edge Android phone from a victim.

Warrants say Moody shot the 23-year-old victim with a .40 caliber handgun, which left him with serious injuries.

Moody faces felony charges of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, warrants say.

Dotson is being held at the Wake county Detention Center.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police said Moody conspired with two other people in the incident.



