Baby delivered after mother’s shooting death recovering in hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A baby who was delivered after his mother was shot dead earlier this week is still in the hospital.

Marlazia Jones-Mattox and her boyfriend, Keith Williams III, were shot and killed late Monday night by an unknown suspect. Doctors were able to deliver her baby, who was named Markeith Kamar Jones Mattox Williams.

Jones-Mattox’s father tells WCMH the child is in the hospital and doctors are monitoring his brain activity. It may be a few days before they know if he suffered any damage because of a lack of oxygen.

Police are looking for a silver or gray SUV that was seen driving away from the scene on South Hague Avenue. Police say it may have bullet holes in the passenger side.

