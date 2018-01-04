Baby delivered after mother’s shooting death recovering in hospital

By Published: Updated:
The child, left, and his mother, right (Jones-Mattox family via WCMH)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A baby who was delivered after his mother was shot dead earlier this week is still in the hospital.

Marlazia Jones-Mattox and her boyfriend, Keith Williams III, were shot and killed late Monday night by an unknown suspect. Doctors were able to deliver her baby, who was named Markeith Kamar Jones Mattox Williams.

Jones-Mattox’s father tells WCMH the child is in the hospital and doctors are monitoring his brain activity. It may be a few days before they know if he suffered any damage because of a lack of oxygen.

Police are looking for a silver or gray SUV that was seen driving away from the scene on South Hague Avenue. Police say it may have bullet holes in the passenger side.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s