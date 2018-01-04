Camera found hidden inside SC middle school; employee charged

Jonathan Lamont King

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) – An employee at a middle school in South Carolina is being charged with voyeurism and exploitation of a minor after police say a young girl found a small video in the school restroom.

According to York Police, the girl found the camera inside the bathroom at York Intermediate School on November 16. She took the camera to a school district employee who said he would make the school administration aware.

But the girl’s mother says after three days she did not hear anything from the school and decided to contact law enforcement.

Detectives from York Police contacted York Intermediate School administrators who were said to be unaware of the incident and camera.

They worked together to identify the employee who the camera was turned over to and identified him as 44-year-old Jonathan Lamont King. Detectives took King’s computer from the school and after thorough analysis of the computer issued warrants for his arrest.

According to Police Chief Andy Robinson, King placed the camera inside the bathroom.

He was charged with two counts of voyeurism and one count of exploitation of a minor.

King turned himself in to the York Police Department on Wednesday and was booked into the Moss Justice Center.

